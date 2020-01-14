VICTORIA – Police responded the 300 block of Williamsburg Avenue Friday night after a Domino's employee reported an order stolen.
The offender grabbed the pizza order and took off before paying about 12:20 a.m., according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
The next day a beer pitcher was reported stolen from Longhorn Saloon in the 1300 block of North Ben Jordan Street.
A woman intentionally took the pitcher without consent about 11 p.m., according to an incident report.
Victoria police stop air duster abuser
VICTORIA – Police found a woman in possession of multiple cans of air duster on Saturday in a parked vehicle at the intersection of Tampa Drive and Spokane Avenue.
Officers responded to the intersection where the suspect would not respond to their requests for her to get out of a Ford Taurus nor open the doors or windows, according to an incident report.
The officers discovered multiple cans of air duster once she exited the vehicle, some empty and some full, the report said. She appeared to be using the air duster to try to become intoxicated,police said .
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Telferner woman by officers Jan. 13 on warrants charging violation of parole and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair case.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Meyersville man by officers Jan. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals Jan. 13 on violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 62-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated third or more offense, possession of a controlled substance lass than 1 gram and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Bloomington man by officers Jan. 14 on suspicion of fleeing a police officer and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 14 on warrants charging her with two counts of assault causing bodily injury.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member at a home in the 2300 block of Louis Street on Jan. 10.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old man reported he was the victim of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of Largo Court on Jan. 10. The offender pulled out a knife during the assault, according to an incident report.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old reported she was assaulted by two people and injured in the 900 block of South Williams Street on Jan. 11.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old man reported his uncle intentionally hit him in the face and injured him at a home in the 3600 block of Cedar Street on Jan. 12.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old woman reported her former boyfriend threatened her with a firearm in the 300 block of South Bridge Street on Jan. 12.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured in the 1500 block of East Guadalupe Street on Jan. 12.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old girl reported she was assaulted by a family member and injured at a home in the 1400 block of East Commercial Street on Jan. 13.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – The rear window of a Chevrolet Suburban, between $100-$750, in the 1200 block of East Juan Linn Street on Jan. 10.
- VICTORIA – Parts on two Chevrolet Silverados, between $2,500-$30,000, in the 1300 block of Sam Houston Drive on Jan. 10.
- VICTORIA – Tires of a Chevrolet Impala, between $100-$750, in the 3200 block of Wildwood Street on Jan. 10
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Cash totaling $450 from a Honda Pilot in the 1900 block of Sam Houston Drive on Jan. 11.
- VICTORIA – Xanax, Prozac, loose change and cash from a Kia Optima in the 1700 block of Victoria Station Drive on Jan. 11.
- VICTORIA – A utility trailer valued between $750-$2,500 from the 200 block of East Forrest Street on Jan. 11.
- VICTORIA – Two wallets, backpack, two Social Security cards and a driver's licenses from a 22-year-old woman at a home in the 600 block of North Cameron Street on Jan. 11.
- VICTORIA – A barbecue pit from a home in the 1900 block of Lawndale Avenue on Jan. 11.
- VICTORIA – Three catalytic converters from an office in the 800 block of East Santa Rosa Street Jan. 13.
- VICTORIA – Water from a home in the 2300 block of Mistletoe Avenue on Jan. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.