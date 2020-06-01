VICTORIA - Victoria police arrested a suspected drunken driver who they say drove through a Victoria cemetery, damaging a fence and headstones.
About 11:49 a.m. Monday, police were notified of damage to a Victoria cemetery, according to the Victoria Police Department. Police did not release the name or address of the cemetery.
Police then located and arrested the driver in the 500 block of East Rio Grande Street.
The driver was taken to the Victoria County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Driver intentionally forces vehicle off roadway
VICTORIA - Victoria police were called to the 500 block of East Rio Grande Street on May 31 after receiving a report that a driver had ran a vehicle off the road.
That driver intentionally struck a vehicle with their own vehicle, "forcing it off the roadway causing the victims to fear for their lives," according to a police report.
It's unclear whether anyone was arrested.
Boots, law chairs and work supplies stolen
VICTORIA - A home in the 1800 block of Melrose Avenue was reported burglarized Sunday, according to Victoria police.
Boots. lawn chairs and work supplies were reported missing.
Arrested
VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers March 29 on suspicion of indecent exposure, evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search or transport and two Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers May 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshals on a warrant charging him with an unspecified federal charge.
VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers May 29 on suspicion of unlicensed carrying of a weapon and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram as well as a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention case.
VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 29 on warrants charging her with possession of a controlled substance 3-28 grams and criminal mischief $100-$750.
VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 29 on suspicion of abandoning or endangering a child to criminal negligence and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers May 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Houston man by deputies May 29 on a Nueces County warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 29 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug and by officers on suspicion of unlicensed carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers May 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers May 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers May 30 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers May 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers May 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 30 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers May 30 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and five Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 30 on suspicion of aggravated assault of a date, family or household member, assault causing serious bodily injury to a family member, violating a bond or protective order, public intoxication and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Kerville man by officers May 31 on a Kerr County warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 31 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA – A 60-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 31 on suspicion of public intoxication.
VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers May 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Pearland woman by deputies May 31 on suspicion of possession of prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility and warrants charging her with possession of a prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility and criminal trespass.
VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers May 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers May 31 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
