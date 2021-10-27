Victoria County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested and charged a 20-year-old Edinburg man with smuggling people.
At 12:05 p.m., deputies arrested Steve Rodriguez on suspicion of smuggling of people, which is a second-degree felony punishable by 2-20 years in prison if convicted.
Rodriguez was booked into the Victoria County Jail. As of Wednesday, Rodriguez had posted bond and was released, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 26 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Houston woman by officers Oct. 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4 — 400 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Portland woman by deputies Oct. 26 on a warrant charging her with property theft valued between $2,500 — $30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 26 on a warrant charging her with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search or transportation and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
