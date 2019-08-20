ARRESTS
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Edna woman by deputies Aug. 16 on a warrant charging her with burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 16 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 16 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Aug. 16 on warrants charging him with driving with an invalid license with previous convictions suspended without final resolution, and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 16 on a warrant charging him with contempt of civil court - child support, and on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals Aug. 16 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors, resisting arrest, search or transport, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 16 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Yoakum woman by deputies Aug. 16 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 16 on a warrant charging him with contempt of civil court - child support.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 16 on a warrant charging him with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Placedo man by deputies Aug. 16 on a warrant charging him with burglary of habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 16 on a warrant charging him with aggravated robbery.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Aug. 16 on a warrant charging him with burglary of habitation.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Bay City woman by officers Aug. 16 on suspicion of theft of property between $100-$750 and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Bay City man by officers Aug. 16 on suspicion of theft of property between $100-$750 and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 16 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 17 on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 17 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 17 on warrants charging him with six Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 17 on suspicion of interfering with emergency request for assistance, and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 17 on a warrant charging her with selling alcohol to minors.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Shiner woman by officers Aug. 17 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 17 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers Aug. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and having an open container of alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 18 on a warrant charging her with theft of service between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 18 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 18 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by troopers and deputies on warrants charging her with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 18 on warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 18 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Telferner man by deputies Aug. 18 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Corpus Christi woman by officers Aug. 18 on warrants charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear felony, and forgery of a financial instrument.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old San Antonio man by troopers Aug. 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 19 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers Aug. 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Rosharon man by deputies Aug. 19 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 19 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in criminal trespassing and criminal mischief between $100-$750 cases.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 19 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Atlanta man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – An 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, as well as warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in three Class C misdemeanor cases.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Houston man by deputies Aug. 20 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Inez man by officers Aug. 20 on an Attorney General's warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by physical contact in the 400 block of East Rio Grande Street on Aug. 17.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 600 block of West Brazos Street on Aug. 18.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by family member at a home in the 4100 block of North John Stockbauer Drive on Aug. 18.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by family member at a home in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street on Aug. 18.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by family member at a home in the 3900 block of Nimitz Street on Aug. 18.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by family member at a home in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street on Aug. 18.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old woman reported she was assaulted at a bar in the 1300 block of North Ben Jordan Street on Aug. 19.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by family member in the 100 block of regency Avenue on Aug. 19.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 5100 block of North Navarro Street on Aug. 19.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A Dodge Durango from a home in the 3600 block of East Forrest Street on Aug. 19.
