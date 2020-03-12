Eggs thrown at vehicle
VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria woman reported March 11 that someone intentionally threw eggs at her vehicle, according to a Victoria Police report.
The situation, which occurred in the 300 block of Laurel Avenue, caused “a substantial inconvenience,” according to the report.
Firearm stolen from home
VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man was robbed of a firearm in the 1400 block of Mimosa Avenue March 11, according to a Victoria Police report.
The person took the gun without the owner’s consent, according to the report.
Woman scratches member of her family
VICTORIA – A woman engaged in family violence March 11, scratching a 19-year-old Victoria man.
The offender scratched the man, who was a member of her family, which caused him to feel pain, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers March 11 on possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers March 11 on a warrant charging him with unlawful possession of a fireman by a felon and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 11 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-$700 and violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers March 11 during a sight arrest on evading arrest, unlawful restraint and aggravated assault.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Robstown woman by deputies March 11 on warrants charging her with aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 11 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 11 on a warrant charging her with burglary of habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Yoakum man by officers March 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and tampering with evidence.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 11 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 11 on a warrant charging her with theft of property less than $2,500.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Placedo man by deputies March 11 on eight warrants charging him with burglary of a building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.