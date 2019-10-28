Jewelry reported missing from home
VICTORIA – A 64-year-old Victoria woman reported a burglary at her home in the 1500 block of Melrose Avenue on Saturday night, according to a Victoria Police Department report.
A gold tennis bracelet and opal jewelry set, together valued at $473.93, were reported stolen from the home.
The incident is considered a burglary because the resident did not give consent for the person to enter her home.
Electrical meter box, worth $1,000, stolen
VICTORIA – Victoria Police officers responded to a stolen electrical meter box Friday night, according to a police report.
The box, owned by American Electric Power, was stolen from a home in the 3100 block of North Main Street.
The electrical meter box is valued at $1,000.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Gonzales man by officers Oct. 25 on an out-of-state warrant charging him with a fugitive from justice and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 25 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 25 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Edna man by officers Oct. 25 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 25 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams, possession of marijuana between 2-4 ounces, unlawful carrying of a weapon and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams.
VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Inez woman by deputies Oct. 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams.
VICTORIA – A 71-year-old Beaumont man by officers Oct. 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 25 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 25 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 26 on suspicion of display of fictitious license plates.
VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Oct. 26 on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle and on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Bloomington man by officers Oct. 26 on suspicion of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Oct. 26 on warrants charging him with two counts of theft of property less than $100.
VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 27 on suspicion of assault to a public servant, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 27 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 27 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden Oct. 27 on an out-of-state warrant charging him with fugitive from justice.
VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 27 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated and on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information, resisting arrest, evading arrest and property theft between $30,000-$150,000.
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 28 on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 28 on warrants changing him with driving with an invalid license and bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 28 on a warrant charging him with theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction.
VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 28 on a warrant charging him with possession of a dangerous drug.
VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Cuero woman by deputies Oct. 28 on a warrant charging her with duty on striking fixture or highway landscape valued at $200.
VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 28 on warrants charging her with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 28 on warrants charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams and bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 28 on warrants charging him with theft of property between $100 — $750 and eight Class C misdemeanor.
STOLEN
VICTORIA – A Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $60 from a motel in the 3700 block of Houston Highway on Friday.
VICTORIA – A motorcycle helmet valued at $200 from a roadway in the 7800 block of North Navarro Street on Friday.
VICTORIA – Clothing, Versace perfume and hygienic products valued at $250 from a home in the 100 block of Northshire on Saturday.
VICTORIA – A Texas drivers license valued at $85 from a parking lot in the 5100 block of North Navarro Street on Saturday.
VICTORIA – Nine syringes, Huggies baby wipes, men’s watch, light, air freshener, long sleeve shirt, purse, electric fillet knife, clippers, bluetooth headset and supplements valued at $102 from a resale store in the 3400 block of North Laurent Street on Saturday.
VICTORIA – A Granite Peak Roadmaster bicycle from a parking lot in the 4000 block of Houston Highway on Saturday.
VICTORIA – Cash totaling $120 from a home in the 6200 block of Dairy Road on Saturday.
VICTORIA – Electricity from a home in the 700 block of Mission Valley Road on Friday.
VICTORIA – Two fuel cards, cash, credit card and a women’s purse valued at $474 from an office building in the 600 block of Burroughsville Road on Friday.
BURGLARIZED
VICTORIA – A 2008 blue Hyundai Veracruz in the 600 block of Masters Drive on Friday. A purse, Wells Fargo debit card, Texas driver license, Michael Kors wallet, feathered rhinestone earrings and sunglasses valued at $505 were reported stolen.
VICTORIA – A 1998 blue Chevrolet at a home in the 1000 block of East Sabine Street on Saturday. A Pioneer radio, four way lug wrench and 2.5 ton floor jack valued at $110 were reported stolen.
VICTORIA – A 2001 blue Chevrolet Malibu at a parking lot in the 4400 block of North Navarro Street on Saturday. Cash totaling $40 was reported stolen.
VICTORIA – A 2008 red Jeep Liberty on a roadway in the 100 block of Londonderry Drive on Sunday.
VICTORIA – A 2013 white Ford F150 at a home in the 1900 block of College Drive on Sunday. Cash totaling $20 was reported stolen.
VICTORIA – A 2014 black Honda Accord and a 2018 black GMC Yukon at a home in the 500 block of Ashland Creek. A black back pack valued at $50 was reported stolen.
ASSAULTED
VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted in the 2800 block of Mitchell Avenue on Friday.
VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted in the 110 block of Manor Drive on Friday.
VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted at a home in the 300 block of Williamsburg Avenue on Friday.
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted at a home in the 1300 block of East Power Avenue on Saturday.
VICTORIA – A 40-year-old woman reported she was assaulted at a hotel in the 3000 block of Houston Highway on Saturday.
VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted at a home in the 1100 block of Warren Avenue on Saturday.
VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 200 block of Monterrey Drive on Sunday.
VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member at a bar in the 4700 block of North Navarro on Sunday.
VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by physical contact involving a family member at a home in the 8600 block of Zac Lentz Parkway on Sunday.
VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 1500 block of East Guadalupe Street on Sunday.
VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted and injured on a roadway in the 400 block of Park Avenue on Sunday.
VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 1200 block of Port Lavaca Drive on Sunday.
VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 200 block of Tuscany Drive on Sunday.
VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted and injured at a home in the 300 block of Village Lane on Friday.
VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted with a deadly weapon at a home in the 100 block of Medical Drive on Sunday
DAMAGED
VICTORIA – An iPhone XS Plus at a home in the 100 block of Kemble Drive on Saturday.
VICTORIA – A window pane at a home in the 3000 block of Arroyo Drive on Saturday.
VICTORIA – A fuel system and paint on a 2009 white Nissan Rogue at a parking lot in the 1900 block of Lawndale Avenue on Sunday.
VICTORIA – Two tires and a large flower pot at a parking garage in the 200 block of North Star Drive on Sunday.
VICTORIA – A window of a vehicle valued at $125 at a home in the 200 block of Reoh Road on Sunday.
