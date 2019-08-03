DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A 2005 Ford Mustang in the 4100 block of Houston Highway. Between $100 and $750 of damage to the front passenger window was reported July 30.
- VICTORIA – A 2013 Ford Edge in the 200 block of Sam Houston Drive. Between $100 and $750 of damage to the front passenger window was reported July 30.
- VICTORIA – A 2012 Honda Civic in the 200 block of Palmwood Drive. Between $100 and $750 of damage to the rear passenger window was reported July 31.
- VICTORIA – A home in the 2900 block of Miori Lane. Between $750 and $2,500 of damage to a television, PlayStation 4, Asus computer and external hard drive was reported July 31.
ARRESTED
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies July 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a forgery of a financial instrument case.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Port Lavaca woman by troopers July 31 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
