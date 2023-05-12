Victoria County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob Martinez, 24, of Escobares, Thursday afternoon on suspicion of money laundering $2,500-30,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Money laundering $2,500-30,000 is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years in a state jail and a fine up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Martinez was admitted to the Victoria County Jail at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
His bond is set at $40,000 and was still in the Victoria County Jail as of Friday afternoon, according to online county jail records.
ARRESTED:VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria man by officers May 11 on a Waller County warrant charging him with burglary of habitation.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers May 11 on suspicion of assault causes bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 11 on warrants charging him with two counts of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Hallettsville woman by officers May 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Bloomington man by officers May 11 for violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 11 on a Goliad County warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Pflugerville man by deputies May 11 on warrant charging him with surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 11 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers May 11 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 11 on warrants charging him with assault causes bodily injury family member and two Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 11 on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by marshals May 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.