Jacob Martinez

Jacob Martinez, 24

Victoria County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob Martinez, 24, of Escobares, Thursday afternoon on suspicion of money laundering $2,500-30,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Money laundering $2,500-30,000 is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years in a state jail and a fine up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.

Martinez was admitted to the Victoria County Jail at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

His bond is set at $40,000 and was still in the Victoria County Jail as of Friday afternoon, according to online county jail records.

ARRESTED:VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria man by officers May 11 on a Waller County warrant charging him with burglary of habitation.

VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers May 11 on suspicion of assault causes bodily injury to a family member.

VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 11 on warrants charging him with two counts of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.

VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Hallettsville woman by officers May 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Bloomington man by officers May 11 for violation of parole.

VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 11 on a Goliad County warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.

VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Pflugerville man by deputies May 11 on warrant charging him with surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.

VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 11 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.

VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers May 11 on suspicion of criminal trespass.

VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 11 on warrants charging him with assault causes bodily injury family member and two Class C misdemeanors.

VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 11 on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated third or more offense.

VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by marshals May 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.

Tags

Health Reporter

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.