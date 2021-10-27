A Victoria business on Wednesday reported a theft of miscellaneous items.
A teal storage tote and an extra-large Swiffer Duster were reported stolen from Dollar General, 701 S. Moody St., according to the police report.
The theft was reported at 5:41 p.m.
Police classified the incident as a property theft $750 - $2,500 case.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 27 on a warrant charging him with criminally negligent child abandonment or endangerment.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Telferner woman by officers Oct. 27 on a warrant charging her with engaging in organized criminal activity and credit or debit card abuse.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 27 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 - 200 grams, criminally negligent child abandonment or endangerment and tampering or fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search or transportation and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 27 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in assault causing bodily injury and evading arrest or detention cases.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 27 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers Oct. 28 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 28 on a warrant charging her with property theft valued at less than $100 with previous convictions and on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 - 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 28 on a warrant charging her with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Needville woman by deputies Oct. 28 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated case and on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 28 on suspicion of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Inez man by officers Oct. 28 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 - 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 28 on suspicion of criminal trespass and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
