VICTORIA — A forged $100 bill was reported Tuesday at Sharda Food Store, a Victoria convenience store in the 1400 block of Sam Houston Drive.
Knife stolen from burglarized vehicle
VICTORIA — A TOPS knife valued at $2 was reported stolen from a burglarized vehicle in the 700 block of Anaqua Avenue on Wednesday.
Honda Civic vandalized in Victoria neighborhood
VICTORIA — A Honda Civic was reported vandalized in the 1700 block of Victoria Station Drive on Wednesday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 29 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 29 on a warrant charging him with theft of property $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 29 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Tivoli man by deputies Sept. 29 on a warrant charging him with theft of property $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 29 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and a in-state warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 29 on an out-of-state warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old man by deputies Sept. 29 on warrants charging him with duty on striking an unattended vehicle and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Telferner man Sept. 29 on suspicion of unlicensed carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and evading arrest or detention as well as warrants charging him with violation of probation in criminal trespass and failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information cases.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Edinburg man by troopers Sept. 30 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 30 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, evading arrest or detention, a Class C misdemeanor, assault causing bodily injury to a family member and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
