Farm equipment reported missing from rural Victoria
VICTORIA – Farming equipment valued at $30,751 was reported missing from a home in the 3900 block of Lower Mission Valley Road on Monday.
A farm tractor valued at $20,799, a front-end loader valued at $4,952 and a farm trailer valued at $3,500, were reported stolen at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. The Victoria County Sheriff’s office is investigating the theft.
Victoria man arrested on weapons, drug charges
VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police arrested Alexander Rollin Crapnell on these charges plus tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance group, between 1-4 grams.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Crapnell remained in the Victoria County Jail.
Family dispute escalates to charges of assault
VICTORIA – The sheriff’s office is investigating an assault among two family members that left one person injured. The incident occurred in the 400 block of Black Bayou Road in Bloomington on Monday night.
The deputy’s investigation showed two people had an argument that became physical. The person accused of assault left the scene before the deputy arrived at 11:05 p.m.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Houston man by deputies Oct. 22 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by Calhoun deputies Oct. 22 on a warrant charging her with theft of property worth $100-750.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 22 on suspicion of assaulting a family or household member with previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 22 on a warrant charging her with driving with an invalid license with previous conviction or suspended without final resolution.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 23 on a warrant charging him with failing a drug test with a falsification device.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Inez man by officers Oct. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA– A wind chime valued between $100-750 was reported stolen from the Memorial Park cemetery in the 2200 block of North Main Street Oct. 22.
- VICTORIA – A longhorn tri-fold wallet containing credit and debit cards, a Texas driver’s license and a Texas license to carry was reported stolen from a white 2016 Ford F250 Oct. 22 from a parking lot or garage in the 6200 block of North Navarro Street.
- VICTORIA – Furniture valued between $100-750 from a home in the 100 block of North Navarro Street on Oct. 22. The house was rented to a tenant who has moved out.
ASSAULT
- VICTORIA– An offense report was created after a 20-year-old Bloomington man knowingly and intentionally impeded the normal breathing or circulation of a family or household member at Jones Road in Bloomington Oct. 21.
- VICTORIA– A criminal trespass warning was issued after midnight Oct. 23 in the 300 block of Wood Street in Telferner. The victim reported the subject refused to leave and felt a treat of imminent bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria woman reported she was kicked in the face multiple times and lost two teeth at a park or playground in the 2200 block of North Cameron Street on Oct. 22.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman her reported Oct. 21 that her boyfriend, who had a previous conviction for assault family violence, assaulted her by scratching her face on Tuesday in a home in the 3100 block of East Rio Grande Street.
To read more police reports, go to victoriaadvocate.com/eedition.
