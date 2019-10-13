ARRESTED
DeWitt County
- CUERO – A 43-year-old Yoakum woman by a DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sept. 27 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
- CUERO – A 54-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 27 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon case.
- CUERO – A 39-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 27 on charges of no seat belt by the driver, driving while license suspended, violate promise to appear and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- CUERO – A 29-year-old El Campo man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 27 on two Wharton County warrants charging motion to revoke probation in a possession of a controlled substance case and motion to revoke probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence case.
- CUERO – A 48-year-old Yoakum woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 27 on a Victoria County warrant charging violation of probation in a theft of property with two or more convictions case.
- CUERO – A 40-year-old Victoria man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 27 on a charge of no or expired vehicle registration, fined $332.80.
- CUERO – A 22-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 27 on a charge of driver not secured by seatbelt, fined $301.60; no or expired vehicle registration, fined $332.80; and driving while license invalid, fined $401.70.
- CUERO – A 26-year-old Buda man by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Sept. 28 on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces.
- CUERO – A 49-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 29 on charges of criminal trespass and assault by contact.
- CUERO – A 40-year-old Navasota man by a trooper Sept. 29 on a Brazos County warrant charging theft of property between $750 and $2,500.
- CUERO – A 50-year-old Cuero man by a trooper Sept. 29 on two charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and charges of driving while license invalid with previous convictions, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and display of fictitious motor vehicle registration.
- CUERO – A 31-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 30 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- CUERO – A 45-year-old Yorktown man by a trooper Sept. 30 on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- CUERO – A 21-year-old Three Rivers man by a trooper Sept. 30 on a charge of operating a vehicle with expired license plates, fined $176.
- CUERO – A 39-year-old Rock Island man by a trooper Oct. 1 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous convictions.
- CUERO – A 60-year-old Hamilton man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 1 on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more offense and driving while license invalid with previous convictions.
- CUERO – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by a U.S. marshal Oct. 1 on Victoria County warrants charging violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility case and violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case.
- CUERO – A 43-year-old Yoakum man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $419, and on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- CUERO – A 32-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 2 on a warrant charging him violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone case.
- CUERO – A 53-year-old Yoakum man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 2 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an assault by impeding breath or circulation of a family member with previous convictions case.
- CUERO – A 48-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct. 2 on a Victoria County warrant charging violation of probation in a theft of property less than $100 with previous convictions case.
- CUERO – An 18-year-old Victoria man by Cuero police Oct. 2 on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
- CUERO – A 30-year-old Thomaston man by a Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office deputy Oct. 2 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, repeat offender case.
- CUERO – A 21-year-old Goliad man by Cuero police Oct. 2 on a charge of burglary of a habitation and on an El Paso County warrant charging possession of marijuana between 50 -2,000 pounds.
- CUERO – A 34-year-old Victoria man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 3 on a charge of injury to child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
City of Yoakum
- YOAKUM – A 43-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Sept. 24 on warrants charging no registration, fined $221; driving while license suspended, fined $336.10; and no insurance, fined $346.
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second or more offense.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Oct. 7 on suspicion of driving with an invalid license without final resolution.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, less than 400 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on a capias pro fine charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false identification case.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 7 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a fraud with intent to obtain a controlled substance case.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 7 on warrants charging her with a Class C misdemeanor and surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 7 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 7 on suspicion of manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, less than 200 grams, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Houston man by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with three Class C misdemeanors; theft of property between $750 and $2,500; and manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, less than 4 grams, and on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and having a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Silsbee man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Oct. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle and possession of marijuana less than 2 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Yorktown woman by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA– A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a criminal mischief between $1,500 and $20,000 case.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 8 on suspicion of manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, less than 200 grams, and possession of marijuana between 4 and 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 8 on a warrant charging her with assaulting a family member and causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on suspicion of manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, less than 200 grams, and possession of marijuana between 4 and 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with violating parole.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of three Class C misdemeanors, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Silsbee man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Edna man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Oct. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Yorktown woman by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on warrants charging bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a criminal mischief between $1,500 and $20,000 case.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by troopers Oct. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds case.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family member causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Ganado woman by officers Oct. 9 on warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Oct. 9 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a Class C misdemeanor case.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a failure to identify as a fugitive from justice case.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging her with six Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of property between $20,000 and $100,000 case.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Seward woman by deputies Oct. 9 as a contract inmate from Jackson County.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old El Galaneno man by deputies Oct. 9 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana between 5 pounds and 4 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and on a warrant charging her with parole violation.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assaulting a family member causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 60-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 10 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 10 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in two Class C misdemeanor cases.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 9 on a warrant charging her with two Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 between 1 and 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3 less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 10 on warrant charging her with violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Bloomington man by officers Oct. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Bloomington man reported he was assaulted and injured at a home in the 200 block of Rio Grande Avenue on Oct. 5.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted and injured at a home in the 200 block of Summer Lane on Oct. 5.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured in a parking lot in the 100 block of Maplewood Drive on Oct. 6.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by physical contact in a convenience store in the 3200 block of South Laurent Street on Oct. 7.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 4200 block of East Mockingbird Lane on Oct. 7.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by strangulation by a family member in her home in the 100 block of Cumberland Gap on Oct. 8.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted with a deadly weapon in his home in the 100 block of Cumberland Gap on Oct. 8.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member in her home in the 1400 block of East Commercial Street on Oct. 8.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted causing bodily injury by a family member Oct. 9 in a home in the 3000 block of Houston Highway.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted causing bodily injury Oct. 9 in a home in the 1300 block of Harry Street.
- VICTORIA – A 84-year-old Victoria man reported an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Oct. 9 in a home in the 3000 block of Houston Highway.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man reported an assault causing bodily injury Oct. 9 in a home in the 1000 block of North De Leon Street.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man reported an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Oct. 9 in a parking lot or garage in the 100 block of Regency Avenue.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A home in the 200 block of Baass Lane on Oct. 8. A pair of blue slide flip-flops was reported missing.
- VICTORIA – A vehicle in the 100 block of Laramie Drive Oct. 8. Loose items were reported missing.
- VICTORIA – A home in the 4800 block of Northeast Zac Lentz Parkway on Oct. 8. Four 12-gauge shotguns and a 2013 silver Buick were reported missing.
- VICTORIA – A home in the 500 block of North Troy Street on Oct. 8. A wooden table was reported missing.
- VICTORIA – A home in the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue on Oct. 9. A window was broken.
- VICTORIA – A home in the 500 block of North Troy Street on Oct. 9. The front door, back door, front window and right side window were broken.
- VICTORIA – A vehicle in a parking lot or garage in the 100 block of West Juan Linn Street on Oct. 9. The vehicle's license plates were reported stolen.
- VICTORIA – A home in the 3400 block of Swan Drive. A firearm was reported stolen.
DAMAGED
VICTORIA – A window valued at $600 at a home in the 100 block of Deer Circle on Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.