Fight at festival leads to 5 arrests
CUERO - five people were arrested Oct. 20 following a fight at Western Days in Yorktown.
"It's basically a case that got way out of hand, way too quickly," said Carl Bowen, DeWitt County sheriff. He also said deputy James Cockrost was punched in the face when someone tried to take his gun.
Alyssa Adrianna Arce, 17, of Cuero, was arrested on suspicion of interfering with public duties, attempting to take a weapon from an officer, resisting arrest, search or transport, and assaulting a public servant.
Donovan Matthew Castro, 17, of Victoria, was arrested on suspicion of interfering with public duties and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Alec Isaiah Ortiz, 17, of Cuero, was arrest on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
Joe Leo Juarez III, 24, of Cuero, was arrested on suspicion of interfering with public duties.
Octavion Xerxes Villareal, 18, of Cuero, was arrested on suspicion of interfering with public duties, resisting arrest, search or transport, capias pro fine charging no driver's license, and capias pro fine charging no motor vehicle liability insurance.
All have since been released from jail, bowen added.
Animal harmed
VICTORIA - Victoria County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty that was reported Wednesday in the 500 block of McCormick Drive.
The injury was caused to an animal without its owner's consent, according to a sheriff's report..
Girl strikes mother
VICTORIA - A 44-year-old woman reported her juvenile daughter assaulted her on Thursday in her home in the 800 block of Taos Drive.
The girl's parents were attempting to discipline her when she struck them, according to a police report. The incident occurred at about 6 p.m.
ARRESTED
Victoria County
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 24 on an attorney general child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 24 on a warrant charging her with four Class C misdemeanors and bail jumping and failure to appear for a felony.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Rockport woman by deputies Oct. 24 on a bond forfeiture charging her with theft of property worth $100-750.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 24 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in two counts of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and duty striking an unattended vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Orange Grove woman by deputies Oct. 24 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance, 1-4 grams, case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 25 on a bond forfeiture charging him with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
DeWitt County
- CUERO — A 26-year-old Yoakum woman by a DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy Oct. 18 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone.
- CUERO — A 49-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct. 18 on a charge of driving while license invalid, fined $499.20.
- CUERO — A 41-year-old San Antonio man by a deputy Oct. 18 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - repeat offender, assault-family member by impeding breath or circulation - repeat offender, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- CUERO — A 22-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Oct. 18 on a charge of theft of property less than $100.
- CUERO — A 27-year-old Cuero woman by a deputy Oct. 18 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a possession of a control substance case.
- CUERO — A 25-year-old Leander man by a deputy Oct. 19 on charges of public intoxication, fined $500; and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $419.
- CUERO — A 25-year-old San Antonio woman by a deputy Oct. 19 on a charge of public intoxication, fined $500.
- CUERO — A 31-year-old Lamesa man by a deputy Oct. 19 on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- CUERO — A 53-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Oct. 21 on a charge of no liability insurance, first offense, fined $495.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A Bosch router, palm sander, seven-inch disc sander and miscellaneous tools from a white 2007 Ford F350 on Oct. 24 in the 700 block of Salem Road.
- VICTORIA – A leather wallet, debit card, Texas driver's license and cash valued at less than $100 from a vehicle in the 4900 block of Houston Highway on Oct. 24.
- VICTORIA – A checkbook, brown wallet, credit cards, Texas driver's license, Social security card, medical cards and money valued at $100-750 from a grocery store in the 6100 block of North Navarro Street after the owner accidentally left their wallet at the checkout stand on Oct. 24, according to a report.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A person, age and gender redacted, reported to the sheriff's office they were assaulted and injured by their spouse on Oct. 24.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old woman reported to police her boyfriend assaulted her Oct. 24 in a home in the 1900 block of Sam Houston Drive.
- VICTORIA – A person, age and gender redacted, reported to the sheriff's office they were assaulted and injured by a family member Oct. 24 in the 100 block of Marshall in Placedo.
