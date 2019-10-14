BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A home in the 200 block of Baass Lane on Oct. 8. A pair of blue slide flip-flops was reported missing.
- VICTORIA – A vehicle in the 100 block of Laramie Drive Oct. 8. Loose items were reported missing.
- VICTORIA – A home in the 4800 block of Northeast Zac Lentz Parkway on Oct. 8. Four 12-gauge shotguns and a 2013 silver Buick were reported missing.
- VICTORIA – A home in the 500 block of North Troy Street on Oct. 8. A wooden table was reported missing.
- VICTORIA – A home in the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue on Oct. 9. A window was broken.
- VICTORIA – A home in the 500 block of North Troy Street on Oct. 9. The front door, back door, front window and right side window were broken.
- VICTORIA – A vehicle in a parking lot or garage in the 100 block of West Juan Linn Street on Oct. 9. The vehicle’s license plates were reported stolen.
- VICTORIA – A home in the 3400 block of Swan Drive. A firearm was reported stolen.
ArrestedVictoria County
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 7 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a fraud with intent to obtain a controlled substance case.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 7 on warrants charging her with a Class C misdemeanor and surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 7 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 7 on suspicion of manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, less than 200 grams, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Houston man by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with three Class C misdemeanors; theft of property between $750 and $2,500; and manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, less than 4 grams, and on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and having a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Silsbee man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Oct. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle and possession of marijuana less than 2 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Yorktown woman by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA– A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a criminal mischief between $1,500 and $20,000 case.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 8 on suspicion of manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, less than 200 grams, and possession of marijuana between 4 and 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 8 on a warrant charging her with assaulting a family member and causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on suspicion of manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, less than 200 grams, and possession of marijuana between 4 and 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with violating parole.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of three Class C misdemeanors, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Silsbee man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Edna man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Oct. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Yorktown woman by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on warrants charging bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a criminal mischief between $1,500 and $20,000 case.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by troopers Oct. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds case.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family member causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Ganado woman by officers Oct. 9 on warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Oct. 9 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a Class C misdemeanor case.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a failure to identify as a fugitive from justice case.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging her with six Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of property between $20,000 and $100,000 case.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Seward woman by deputies Oct. 9 as a contract inmate from Jackson County.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old El Galaneno man by deputies Oct. 9 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana between 5 pounds and 4 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and on a warrant charging her with parole violation.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assaulting a family member causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 60-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 10 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 10 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in two Class C misdemeanor cases.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 9 on a warrant charging her with two Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 between 1 and 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3 less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 10 on warrant charging her with violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Bloomington man by officers Oct. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Bloomington man reported he was assaulted and injured at a home in the 200 block of Rio Grande Avenue on Oct. 5.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted and injured at a home in the 200 block of Summer Lane on Oct. 5.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured in a parking lot in the 100 block of Maplewood Drive on Oct. 6.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by physical contact in a convenience store in the 3200 block of South Laurent Street on Oct. 7.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 4200 block of East Mockingbird Lane on Oct. 7.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by strangulation by a family member in her home in the 100 block of Cumberland Gap on Oct. 8.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted with a deadly weapon in his home in the 100 block of Cumberland Gap on Oct. 8.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member in her home in the 1400 block of East Commercial Street on Oct. 8.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted causing bodily injury by a family member Oct. 9 at a home in the 3000 block of Houston Highway.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted causing bodily injury Oct. 9 at a home in the 1300 block of Harry Street.
- VICTORIA – A 84-year-old Victoria man reported an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Oct. 9 at a home in the 3000 block of Houston Highway.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man reported an assault causing bodily injury Oct. 9 at a home in the 1000 block of North De Leon Street.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man reported an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Oct. 9 in the 100 block of Regency Avenue.
DAMAGED
VICTORIA – A window valued at $600 at a home in the 100 block of Deer Circle on Oct. 5.
