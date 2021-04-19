VICTORIA — Two Houston Texans jerseys, valued at $2,400, were reported stolen April 18.
The jerseys were stolen from a store in the 800 block of Mockingbird Lane, according to a Victoria police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 18 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and warrants charging her with violation of a bond or protective order, exploitation of a child, tampering with a witness and obstruction or retaliation.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 16 on a warrant charging him with fraudulent use or possession of identification information.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers April 16 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued between $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Placedo man by officers April 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old man by officers April 16 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention and two counts of burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 16 on a warrant charging him with continued violence against the family.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 16 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers April 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers April 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 16 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Cuero woman by deputies April 16 on warrants charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers April 17 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and warrants charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers April 17 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 17 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers April 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers April 18 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 18 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA —A 33-year-old Inez man by officers April 18 on warrants charging him with two counts of burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 18 on warrants charging her with possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 18 on suspicion of credit card or debit card abuse.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Austin woman by officers April 18 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 18 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 18 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, driving with an invalid license and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers April 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Diana man by deputies April 19 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers April 19 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and burglary of a vehicle.
