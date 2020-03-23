BURGLARIZED
VICTORIA – An industrial site on March 21. A front end loader, trash pump, battery charger and a Caterpillar front end loader keys all valued $752 were reported stolen from the site, according to a Victoria County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers March 20 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Austin woman by officers March 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old McAllen man by troopers March 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to stop,evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria woman by troopers March 21 on suspicion of reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers March 22 on suspicion of three counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, possession of a marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Telferner man by deputies March 22 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers March 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 23 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Milton, Fla. man by deputies March 23 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, accident involving damage to a vehicle and reckless driving.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers March 23 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old woman reported she was assaulted at a home in the 2000 block of Hospital Drive on March 21.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old man reported he was assaulted at a home in the 500 block of Leita Road on March 21.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old woman reported she was assaulted at a home in the 1400 block of Guadalupe Road on March 22.
STOLEN
VICTORIA – Beats headphones valued $120 from a home in the 5300 block of John Stockbauer Drive on March 22.
