VICTORIA - A truck carrying garbage rolled onto its side about 9:30 a.m. Friday after its driver lost control while avoiding a dog.
The truck crashed on a westbound access road along U.S. 59 near Burroughsville Road in Victoria.
The driver was not taken to a hospital for treatment. No other vehicles were involved.
The dog was uninjured.
Victoria man arrested for not telling police he was wanted
VICTORIA - A 21-year-old Victoria man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated and failure to identify as a fugitive.
Officers arrested Marcos Anthony Espinosa at 1:30 p.m. Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information, and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Espinosa was also arrested on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detection case and on a capias pro fine charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
As of Friday afternoon, Espinosa was still in the Victoria County jail.
Man assaulted with cellphone
VICTORIA - A 33-year-old man reported being assaulted and injured by a family member on Thursday.
The victim reported to police that his boyfriend struck him with a cellphone in the 2900 block of Mayfair Drive.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA– A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 31 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA– A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 31 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, between 4-200 grams, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 31 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 67-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 31 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failing to appear for a felony.
- VICTORIA– A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 31 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 31 on a capias pro fine charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a building case.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 31 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 31 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Robstown man by troopers Nov. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Telferner woman by by officers Nov. 1 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Cuero man by deputies Nov. 1 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A utility trailer valued at $3,446.72 from a home in the 300 block of Adcock Road on Oct. 30.
- VICTORIA – Tires valued between $2,500-30,000 from Beasley Tire Service in the 4000 block of U.S. 59 North on Oct. 31.
- VICTORIA – Three debit cards, earbuds, cash, a purse, a Samsung S7 cellphone, a permit, ID and Social Security card valued between $100-750 from a church in the 3400 block of North Ben Jordan Street on Oct. 31.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old man reported being assaulted and injured by a family member in a home in the 700 block of East Airline Road Oct. 31.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old woman reported being assaulted by a family member in a home in the 700 block of East Airline Road Oct. 31.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old woman reported being assaulted injured by a family member in a home in the 2700 block of Leary Lane on Oct. 31. She told police her boyfriend punched her in the back.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old man reported being assaulted and injured by a family member after his partner slapped him in the nose in a parking lot or garage in the 1300 block of East Red River Street Oct. 31.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old man reported being assaulted and injured after being struck in the back of the head in a home in the 1800 block of Navidad Street on Oct. 31.
