Eight pieces of gold jewelry were reported stolen from a Victoria home Wednesday.
The person who took the items entered and exited from the front door of the home in the 700 block of Blyth Road in Victoria, according to a police report.
Among the missing items are a safe, pictures, birth certificates, a car title, golden rings, earrings and a necklace.
The resident reported the theft at 5:20 p.m.
The incident is categorized as a burglary of a habitation.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 22 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 22 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and a Class C misdemeanor and on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4 – 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Houston man by officers Sept. 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 22 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Sept. 22 on a warrant charging him with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Bloomington woman by officers Sept. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
