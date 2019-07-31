STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A wallet, cash, Tennessee identification card, two credit cards and a Social Security card were reported stolen from a woman at a hotel in the 3900 block of Houston Highway on July 30.
- VICTORIA – A gold necklace valued between $500-$1,500 from a home in the 1900 block of Lova Drive on July 30.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – An 81-year-old Victoria man by officers July 26 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers July 26 on three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 26 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers July 26 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 69-year-old Victoria man by troopers July 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Bloomington woman by officers July 26 on three warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors, a warrant charging her with failure to identify/ giving false or fictitious information and on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 27 on two warrants charging him with contempt of civil court – child support and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 27 on two warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers July 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Goliad woman by deputies July 27 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers July 27 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers July 27 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 27 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers July 27 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 27 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers July 27 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug, unlicensed carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, search, or transport, and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Yoakum man by deputies July 27 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury, family violence by impeding breathing.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 27 on five warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers July 27 on two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old San Antonio man by officers July 27 on two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers July 28 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Roma man by officers July 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third offense or more.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 28 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Shamrock man by deputies July 28 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers July 28 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers July 28 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers July 28 on two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Brownsville man by deputies July 28 on two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 63-year-old Austin man by officers July 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers July 28 on two warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by troopers July 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Dallas man by officers July 28 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Somerton, Ariz. man by officers July 28 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers July 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
