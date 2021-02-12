Goliad County Arrests

Left to right, Dusty Riedel, 26; Destiny Broyles, 21; Bobby Hodge, 47.

 Contributed by Goliad County Sheriff's Office

Goliad County sheriff’s officials arrested three people, recovered stolen property and found drug as well as drug paraphernalia after searching a home, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Tuesday, sheriff’s officials searched a home on Crockett Drive between the towns of Fannin and Schroeder.

During the search, they recovered a number of items thought to have been stolen.

The suspected stolen items include a UTV from Calhoun County, UTV and log splitter from Gonzales County, flatbed trailer from DeWitt County, two kayaks from Goliad County, items from a recent Goliad County Precinct 4 barn burglary, leather saddle, Kubota generator, John Deere air compressor as well as numerous other suspected stolen items from across the region.

Authorities found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. They arrested Dusty Riedel, Destiny Broyles and Bobby Hodge, charging them with numerous theft, burglary, vandalism and drug possession charges.

Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communications and journalism. Chase can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or on Twitter.

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

"I am a North Texas native who has a passion for storytelling. Having graduated from Texas State University in May 2020, I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."

