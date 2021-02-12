Goliad County sheriff’s officials arrested three people, recovered stolen property and found drug as well as drug paraphernalia after searching a home, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.
Tuesday, sheriff’s officials searched a home on Crockett Drive between the towns of Fannin and Schroeder.
During the search, they recovered a number of items thought to have been stolen.
The suspected stolen items include a UTV from Calhoun County, UTV and log splitter from Gonzales County, flatbed trailer from DeWitt County, two kayaks from Goliad County, items from a recent Goliad County Precinct 4 barn burglary, leather saddle, Kubota generator, John Deere air compressor as well as numerous other suspected stolen items from across the region.
Authorities found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. They arrested Dusty Riedel, Destiny Broyles and Bobby Hodge, charging them with numerous theft, burglary, vandalism and drug possession charges.
