A Goliad man was in jail Thursday on drug manufacture or delivery charges, according to a Goliad County Sheriff's Office news release.
Jessie Nino, 54, was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Sheriff's officials said they think the substances were brought in from another town to be sold to Goliad residents, according to the news release.
Deputies seized 13 small bags of methamphetamine, three small bags of "powder and rock" cocaine, a small bag of marijuana, small bags of alprazolam and a pipe with methamphetamine residue. The controlled substances were "packaged for individual sale," according to the news release.
Jail officials were not immediately available to provide bond information.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 12 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member two or more times within 12 months and violation of a boundary or protective order and on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear and with bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 12 on warrants charging her with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case; bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers May 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 12 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers May 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 12 on a warrant charging him with an accident involving damage to a vehicle more than $200.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers May 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a property theft between $2,500-$30,000 case.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 12 on possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 60-year-old Victoria man by officers May 12 on a warrant charging him with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old in the vehicle.
