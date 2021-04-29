A Goliad man remained in jail Thursday after he was arrested on warrants charging him with several offenses, according to jail records.
Ricardo Lucio, 36, was arrested by Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies about 11:46 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with bail jumping and violation of a boundary or protective order at least twice within a year.
He also had outstanding warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a criminal trespass case and in a driving while intoxicated with three or more previous offenses case.
The violation of a boundary or protective order at least twice in a year charge and the driving while intoxicated with previous offenses charge are third-degree felonies. If convicted and not modified by previous convictions or new charges, the offenses could be punishable by two to 10 years in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Lucio is accused of contacting a person under a protective order in a threatening or harassing manner multiple times last year, according to the May 2020 indictment.
He was held at the Victoria County Jail Thursday on bonds totaling $104,000, according to jail officials.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance case 4 - 200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 28 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 - 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Cotulla man by deputies April 28 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in assault causing bodily injury to a family member and evading arrest or detention cases.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Cuero man by deputies April 28 on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 28 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers April 28 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 28 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 28 on a warrant charging him with assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction and on suspicion of violating a boundary or protective order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.