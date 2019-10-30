Tennessee man arrested on stolen car charge.
VICTORIA- A 39-year-old man from Crossville, Tenn. was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft and drug possession.
Police arrested Jason Lee Jackson Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Jackson was also arrested on a warrant from Travis County charging him with theft of property valued at $2,500 or less with two or more previous convictions.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Jackson was still in jail.
Victoria man charged with theft, burglary
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man was arrested on Tuesday on charges of burglary and theft of property.
Deputies arrested Benjamin Lane Parker at noon Tuesday on warrants charging him with burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building, theft of property valued between $100-750 and two Class C misdemeanors.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Parker was still in jail.
Man charged with theft in three counties
VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Goliad man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of property theft in three different counties.
Deputies arrested Jack Devon Morris on a Victoria County warrant charging bond forfeiture in a theft of property valued between $2,500-30,000 case. Morris was also arrested on warrants from DeWitt and Bexar counties charging him with bond forfeiture.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Morris was still in custody.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA– A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 29 for bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA– A 68-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA– A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and duty on striking an unattended vehicle.
VICTORIA– A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 29 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA– A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 29 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an aggravated robbery case and on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA – A 60-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, case.
VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Sutherland Springs man by deputies Oct. 29 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA– A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a building case.
VICTORIA– A 67-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 29 on warrant charging violation of parole.
VICTORIA– A 38-year-old Beeville man by deputies Oct. 29 on a warrant charging him with assaulting a family or household member with previous conviction.
VICTORIA– A 48-year-old San Antonio man by officers Oct. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA– A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 30 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, case.
