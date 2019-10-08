ARRESTED
Goliad County
- GOLIAD – A 42-year-old Goliad woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 11 on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
- GOLIAD – A 58-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 12 on two charges of organized retail theft between $2,500 and $30,000, on charges of aggravated perjury and felony bail jumping and failure to appear and on writs from another county charging theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and theft by check.
- GOLIAD – A 32-year-old Goliad man by a Goliad County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sept. 16 on charges of criminal mischief.
- GOLIAD – A 25-year-old Goliad man by a deputy Sept. 17 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- GOLIAD – An 18-year-old Victoria man by a deputy Sept. 17 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
- GOLIAD – A 33-year-old Goliad man by a deputy Sept. 17 on a charge of harassment.
- GOLIAD – A 49-year-old Victoria man by a deputy Sept. 21 on a charge of theft of property between $100 and $750.
- GOLIAD – An 18-year-old Woodsboro man by a deputy Sept. 21 on charges of tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- GOLIAD – A 34-year-old Ingleside man by a deputy Sept. 22 on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, theft of property by check between $20 and $500 enhanced, forgery to defraud or harm another and theft of property between $750 and $2,500.
- GOLIAD – A 34-year-old Aransas Pass woman by a deputy Sept. 22 on a charge of theft of property by check between $20 and $500 enhanced.
- GOLIAD – A 17-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 27 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
- GOLIAD – A 46-year-old Morgan City, La., man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 29 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
- GOLIAD – A 41-year-old Houston woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 30 on an out-of-county warrant charging unauthorized use of a vehicle.
