A guitar was reported stolen from a Victoria home on Monday, according to police records.
The incident was reported to police in the 5200 block of North John Stockbauer Drive at 8:10 p.m. by a resident.
The case was classified as a burglary of a habitation, according to the police records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Bay City man by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 67-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Houston man by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of smuggling of persons.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an accident involving injury case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 8 on warrants charging her with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, assault of a public servant, possession of a dangerous drug and failure to identify a fugitive and on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false or fictitious information and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old by man officers Nov. 8 on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place case.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
