VICTORIA – Two guns were reported stolen from a vehicle.
A 26-year-old Victoria man reported that a Rugger LCP and a Taurus 9mm were stolen Dec. 21 from his vehicle parked in the 3100 block of Lenora Drive.
A Springfield Armory XD Sub-Compact firearm, two boxes of ammunition, a magazine with ammunition and a cellphone charger were reported stolen from a different vehicle Dec. 21.
A 33-year-old Victoria resident reported the items stolen from his Kia Forte in the 2700 block of Allendale Street.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 20 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 20 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair case and four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 20 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 20 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 20 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $100-$750 and suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 21 on suspicion of abandonment or endangerment of a child with intent to return.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 21 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, a Class C misdemeanor and warrants charging him with four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Edna man by officers Dec. 21 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Inez man by officers Dec. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Houston man by deputies Dec. 21 on a warrant charging surety off bond in a violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Gray, La. woman by deputies Dec. 21 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Houston man by deputies Dec. 21 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 21 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Vanderbilt man by officers Dec. 21 on warrants charging him with accident involving damage to vehicle greater than $200 and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 22 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750 and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and an ICE detainer.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault against a public servant case.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Yoakum man by officers Dec. 23 on a warrant charging surety off bond in a criminal trespassing case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA — Casting resin from a home in the 100 block of Northshire on Dec. 21.
- VICTORIA — Cash from a 48-year-old man in the 7800 block of North Navarro Street on Dec. 21.
- VICTORIA — A PlayStation 4 Pro, backpack and clothing from a 28-year-old man in the 5100 block of Houston Highway on Dec. 22.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 200 block of Sam Houston Drive on Dec. 21.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 100 block of Clydesdale Lane on Dec. 21.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 200 block of West Third Street on Dec. 22.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 5600 block of North John Stockbauer on Dec. 22.
