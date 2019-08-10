ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 7 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Aug. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair case.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Placedo man by officers Aug. 7 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 7 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 7 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Aug. 7 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of assault and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 61-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 8 on warrants charging her with eight Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Austin woman by deputies Aug. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old San Antonio woman by deputies Aug. 8 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an aggravated assault against a public servant case.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Edna man by troopers Aug. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram; failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information; and criminal trespassing of a habitat, shelter, superfund or infrastructure.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Beeville man by deputies Aug. 8 on a bench warrant, violation of parole and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated second offense case.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 8 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Cuero man by U.S. Marshals as a contract inmate.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by troopers Aug. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Telferner man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on warrants charging him with four counts of burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams and delivery of a controlled substance or marijuana to a minor.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 8 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and on suspicion of criminal trespassing of a habitat, shelter, superfund or infrastructure.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old woman by officers Aug. 9 on warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Inez man by officers Aug. 9 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Texas City man by officers Aug. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Texas City man by officers Aug. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old La Marque man by officers Aug. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old woman reported she was physically assaulted at a home in the 1900 block of Lova Drive on Aug. 8.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old woman reported another woman tried to cut her with a knife in the 3800 block of Halsey Street on Aug. 8. The other woman was arrested.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A home in the 2800 block of Del Papa Street. A cellphone was reported stolen Aug. 5.
- VICTORIA – A Chevrolet Equinox in the 3900 block of Houston Highway. No items were reported stolen Aug. 6.
- VICTORIA – Latigo Crossing Apartments in the 1600 block of North John Stockbauer Drive. A pressure washer and pressure washer wand were reported stolen Aug. 6.
- VICTORIA – Noot’s Thai Kitchen in the 6300 block of North Navarro Street. Cash, a cash register and 10 customer credit cards were reported stolen Aug. 7.
- VICTORIA – Two vehicles in the 1800 block of Mission Drive. Three phone cords were reported stolen Aug. 8.
- VICTORIA – An apartment in the 1200 block of Mallette Drive. The intruder broke the apartment door and tried to assault a 29-year-old woman Aug. 9.
- VICTORIA – Las Palmas restaurant in the 6000 block of North Main Street. A safe and money were reported stolen Aug. 9.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – Habitat ReStore in the 4100 block of North Navarro Street. Less than $100 of damage to wood fence planks was reported Aug. 7.
- VICTORIA – A Chevrolet Blazer in the 1800 block of North East Street. Between $100 and $750 of damage caused by quick-drying cement was reported Aug. 7.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A cellphone from a 56-year-old man at a convenience store in the 2500 block of Ben Jordan Street on Aug. 8.
