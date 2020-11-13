VICTORIA - A person discharged a handgun in the 100 block of Palmwood Drive Thursday at about midnight, police said.
No one was injured, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
Woman arrested on assault charge
VICTORIA - A 59-year-old Victoria man was assaulted by a 58-year-old woman Thursday at a home in the 2300 block of Poplar Avenue.
The man suffered minor injuries, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
The woman was arrested at the scene by officers on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury and booked into the Victoria County Jail.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Austin man by officers Nov. 12 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 12 on warrants charging him with two counts of forgery of a government instrument.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 12 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 12 on violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 12 on an Aransas County warrant charging bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals on a warrant charging him with property theft between $100-$750 and on two charges of suspicion of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances between 4-200 grams and between 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Houston man by deputies Nov. 12 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 12 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Georgetown man by deputies Nov. 12 on warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to non-livestock animals – torture.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 12 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Cuero man by officers Nov. 13 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
