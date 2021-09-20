VICTORIA — A home in the 2300 block of Dudley Street was burglarized Sept. 19, according to the report.
The offender burglarized the home with the intent to commit an assault,
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 17 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 17 on warrants charging him with fraud, theft of property valued between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old man by deputies Sept. 17 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and warrants charging him with theft of property valued between $100-$750, four counts of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Rio Grande City man by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Tivoli woman by officers Sept. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with assault involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 18 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 19 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.