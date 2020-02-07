VICTORIA – Victoria County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four men on suspicion of drug offenses on Feb. 6.
The four were arrested on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon, three counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
The men were from the northwest area of Houston. A 19-year-old and 20-year-old are from Humble, a 22-year-old is from Kingwood and a 20-year-old is from Spring.
Woman reports being assaulted
VICTORIA – A 45-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured at a home in the 100 block of Waterstone Street.
The offense happened on Feb. 6, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 6 on a warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Edna man by deputies Feb. 6 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 61-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Feb. 6 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb.6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces and warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 73-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 6 on a warrant charging her with theft of property valued between $20,000-$100,000.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 6 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 7 on a warrant charging her with theft of property valued $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
