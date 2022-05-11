A 47-year-old Houston man was arrested by officers Wednesday on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers May 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation case.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers May 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 1-2 grams case, on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-2 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams as well as manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 10 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 10 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year old Victoria woman by deputies May 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a fraud using 5-10 information items case.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a burglary case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in driving while intoxicated and bail jumping and failure to appear cases as well as suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive from justice and refusal to give information and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unlawful restraint of a minor case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.