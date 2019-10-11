ARRESTED
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 62-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of theft of property between $100 and $750.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Sinton man by deputies Oct. 6 on suspicion of unlawful use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100 and $750.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 75-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Louise man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Schroeder man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 7 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Houston woman by officers Oct. 7 on seven warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on eight warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Cuero man by deputies Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with an accident causing vehicle damage more than $200.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with sale, distribution or display of material harmful to a minor and by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with three Class C misdemeanors and on
suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
