STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Medicine valued at less than $100 from a home in the 5400 block of Lower Mission Valley Road on Oct. 4.
- VICTORIA – IPad valued at $1,000 from a Victoria home on Oct. 4.
- VICTORIA – Huffy bicycle valued at less than $750 from a home in the 1200 block of East Guadalupe Street Oct. 7.
- VICTORIA – Huffy bicycle valued at less than $750 from a road in the 400 block of East Goodwin Avenue Oct. 7.
- VICTORIA – Kayak valued at less than $750 from the 500 block of McCright Drive Oct. 7.
ARRESTED
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 4 on two warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of intoxicated assault with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Bloomington man by officers Oct. 5 on two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 69-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 78-year-old Harlington man by deputies Oct. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 5 on warrants charging him with driving while intoxicated, bail jumping and failure to appear, and deputies on an Immigration Customs Enforcement detainer.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Tivoli man by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 60-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 62-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Sinton man by deputies Oct. 6 on suspicion of unlawful use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 75-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Louise man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Schroeder man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 7 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Houston woman by officers Oct. 7 on seven warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on eight warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Cuero man by deputies Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with an accident causing vehicle damage, more than $200.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second or more offense
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Inez man by deputies Oct. 7 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with three Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Oct. 7 on suspicion of driving with an invalid license without final resolution.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with sale, distribution, or display of material harmful to a minor, and by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation for manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, less than 400 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on a capias pro fine charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false identification case.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 7 on a warrant charging her with a violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a fraud with intent to obtain a controlled substance case.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 7 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor, a warrant charging surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram case, and on suspicion of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 7 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 7 on suspicion of manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, less than 200 grams, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Houston man by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with three Class C misdemeanors, theft of property between $750-$2,500, manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, less than 4 grams, and on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and having a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Silsbee man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Oct. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle and possession of marijuana, less than 2 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Yorktown woman by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA– A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a criminal mischief between $1,500-$20,000.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 8 on suspicion of manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, less than 200 grams, and possession of marijuana, between 4-2 ounces
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 8 on a warrant charging her with assaulting a family member and causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on suspicion of manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver less than 200 grams, and possession of marijuana, between 4-2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with violating parole.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of three Class C misdemeanors, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Silsbee man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Edna man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Oct. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Yorktown woman by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces case, and a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a criminal mischief, between $1,500-20,000 case.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by troopers Oct. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, between 1-4 grams, possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams, and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces -5 pounds case.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family member causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Ganado woman by officers Oct. 9 on warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Oct. 9 on a warrant for bond forfeiture charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on a warrant for for bond forfeiture charging him with failure to identify as a fugitive from justice.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging her with six Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of property, between $20,000-100,000.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Seward woman by deputies Oct. 9 as a contract inmate from Jackson County.
DeWitt County
- CUERO - A 43-year-old Yoakum woman by a DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sept. 27 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
- CUERO - A 54-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 27 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- CUERO - A 39-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 27 on charges of no seat belt by the driver, driving while license suspended, violate promise to appear, and bail jumping, failure to appear.
- CUERO - A 29-year-old El Campo man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 27 on two Wharton County warrants charging motion to revoke probation in a possession of a controlled substance case and motion to revoke probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence case.
- CUERO - A 48-year-old Yoakum woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 27 on a Victoria County warrant charging violation of probation in a theft of property with two or more convictions.
- CUERO - A 40-year-old Victoria man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 27 on a charge of no or expired vehicle registration, fined $332.80.
- CUERO - A 22-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 27 on charge of driver not secured by seatbelt, fined $301.60; no or expired vehicle registration, fined $332.80; and driving while license invalid, fined $401.70.
- CUERO - A 26-year-old Buda man by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Sept. 28 on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces.
- CUERO - A 49-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 29 on charges criminal trespass and assault by contact.
- CUERO - A 40-year-old Navasota man by a trooper Sept. 29 on a Brazos County warrant charging theft of property between $750-$2,500.
- CUERO - A 50-year-old Cuero man by a trooper Sept. 29 on two charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, and charges of driving while license invalid with previous convictions, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and display of fictitious motor vehicle registration.
- CUERO - A 31-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 30 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- CUERO - A 45-year-old Yorktown man by a trooper Sept. 30 on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- CUERO - A 21-year-old Three Rivers man by a trooper Sept. 30 on a charge of operating a vehicle with expired license plates, fined $176.
- CUERO - A 39-year-old Rock Island man by a trooper Oct. 1 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous convictions.
- CUERO - A 60-year-old Hamilton man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 1 on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more offense and driving while license invalid with previous convictions.
- CUERO - A 26-year-old Victoria woman by a U.S. Marshal Oct. 1 on two Victoria County warrants charging violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility case and violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case.
- CUERO - A 43-year-old Yoakum man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $419; and a warrant charging violation of parole.
- CUERO - A 32-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 2 on a warrant charging him violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone case.
- CUERO - A 53-year-old Yoakum man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 2 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an assault by impeding breath or circulation of a family member with previous convictions.
- CUERO - A 48-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct. 2 on a Victoria County warrant charging violation of probation in a theft of property less than $100 with previous convictions.
- CUERO - An 18-year-old Victoria man by Cuero police Oct. 2 on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
- CUERO - A 30-year-old Thomaston man by a Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office deputy Oct. 2 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, repeat offender.
- CUERO - A 21-year-old Goliad man by Cuero police Oct. 2 on a charge of burglary of a habitation, and an El Paso county warrant charging possession of marijuana between 50 -2,000 pounds.
- CUERO - A 34-year-old Victoria man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 3 on a charge of injury to child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
City of Yoakum
- YOAKUM - A 43-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Sept. 24 on warrants charging no registration, fined $221; driving while license suspended, fined $336.10; and no insurance, fined $346.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Bloomington man reported he was assaulted and injured at a home in the 200 block of Rio Grande Avenue on Oct. 5.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted and injured at a home in the 200 block of Summer Lane on Oct. 5.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured in a parking lot in the 100 block of Maplewood Drive on Oct. 6.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by physical contact in a convenience store in the 3200 block of South Laurent Street on Oct. 7.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member, in the 4200 block of East Mockingbird Lane Oct. 7.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by strangulation by a family member in her home in the 100 block of Cumberland Gap on Oct. 8.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted with a deadly weapon in his home in the 100 block of Cumberland Gap Oct. 8.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member, in her home in the 1400 block of East Commercial Street on Oct. 8.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A home in the 200 block of Baass Lane Oct. 8. A pair of blue slide flip flops were reported missing.
- VICTORIA – A vehicle in the 100 block of Laramie Drive Oct. 8. Loose items were reported missing.
- VICTORIA – A home in the 4800 block of Northeast Zac Lentz Parkway Oct. 8. Four 12 gauge shotguns and a 2013 silver Buick were reported missing.
- VICTORIA – A home in the 500 block of North Troy Street Oct. 8. A wooden table was reported missing.
DAMAGED
VICTORIA – A window valued at $600 at a home in the 100 block of Deer Circle on Oct. 5.
