VICTORIA – Seven ribeyes, two T-bone steaks and 10 red fish fillets were reported stolen on Feb. 27.
The meat was stolen from a restaurant in the 3400 block of Houston Highway, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender broke into the restaurant’s outside cooler and stole the meat, according to the report.
Woman reports ex-boyfriend choked her
VICTORIA – A 41-year-old woman reported she was assaulted on Feb. 27.
The assault occurred at a home in the 1300 block of Ben Wilson, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender choked his ex-girlfriend, according to the report.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and three counts of possession of a dangerous drug.
VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of sex offenders duty to register for life annually.
VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 27 on warrants charging him with criminal mischief between $100-$750 and two counts of a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, three counts of possession of a dangerous drug and a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and warrants charging him with two counts of a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 27 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a building.
VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 27 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 27 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, evading arrest, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 27 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 27 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a building.
VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 27 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 27 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 28 on warrants charging him with two counts of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 28 on suspicion of two counts of burglary of a building.
VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Pharr man by troopers Feb. 28 on suspicion of driving with an invalid license with previous conviction or suspension without final resolution.
VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 28 on a warrant charging her with credit card or debit card abuse.
VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 28 on suspicion of theft of property valued $100-$750.
