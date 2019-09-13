ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 12 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 12 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 12 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 12 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Pflugerville man by officers Sept. 12 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age case.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 12 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 12 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 13 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 13 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 13 on suspicion of evading arrest.
STOLENVICTORIA – Hydrocodone pills from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Lawndale Avenue on Sept. 13.
