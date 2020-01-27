VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman reported she was the victim of indecent exposure on Saturday at a business in the 5000 block of North Navarro Street.
Deputies responded to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office lobby regarding the incident about 4 p.m. and determined that a man had exposed part of his genitals to arouse the desire of another with reckless regard to whether or not another person would be offended or alarmed, according to an incident report.
The case was still active as of Monday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 25 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and interfering with public duties.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 25 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, resisting arrest, search or transportation and assault of a public servant.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 25 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 25 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a driving with an invalid licenses with a previous conviction, suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 25 on warrants charging him with property theft between $2,500 and $30,000 and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 25 on suspicion of harassment of public servant and two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Beeville man by deputies Jan. 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 25 on bond forfeiture in an interference with public duties case and warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 25 on a warrant charging him with burglary of habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Shiner man by officers Jan. 25 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and warrants charging him with four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 25 on suspicion of failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information and warrants charging her with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 25 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transportation and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 25 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $750 - $2,500.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 25 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 25 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 26 on a warrant charging her with criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 26 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 26 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 27 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a robbery case and suspicion of failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information and possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old man reported he was assaulted by a family member on Jan. 25 at a home int he 100 block of Shannon Drive.
- VICTORIA –A 19-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured on Jan. 26 by an intoxicated minor at a bar in the 4100 block of North Navarro Street.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member on Jan. 26 in the 2800 block of Meadowlark Street on Jan. 26.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A gold chain with a cross pendant and CDs on Jan. 26 from a Ford F-150 in the 3300 block of Allendale Street.
