A 35-year-old Inez man was arrested by deputies Wednesday on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a building case.
He remained in custody in the Victoria County Jail Thursday on a $20,000 bond, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 23 on a warrant charging him with harassment.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Houston man by officers June 23 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 23 on suspicion of property theft valued at less than $2,500 with previous convictions.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers June 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams, failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information and possession of a dangerous drug.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by troopers June 23 on a warrant charging him with forgery of a financial instrument valued at $100 — $750.
VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 23 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 — 200 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers June 23 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated case.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers June 23 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and evading arrest or detention.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 23 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a robbery case.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers June 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers June 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Nixon man by deputies June 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers June 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
