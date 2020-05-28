A 24-year-old South Carolina woman was charged with assaulting a public servant, Victoria police officer, on May 27, according to a Victoria police report.
The woman also was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and failing to identify or giving false information.
At 12:42 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Alamo Drive where a report was made of suspicious people knocking on doors, according to a department statement.
Officers then located the woman in the backyard of a vacant home. She was deemed intoxicated and arrested.
The woman gave police a false name and kicked an arresting officer in the chest, "causing pain," according to police.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
Offender alters product code on Walmart fans
VICTORIA – An incident of fraud was reported at Walmart in the 4100 block of Houston Highway after a person is believed to have intentionally altered the product code from a box fan to a more expensive blower fan, according to a police report.
The incident occurred on May 27, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 27 on a warrant charging him with injuring a child or elderly person.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 27 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on May 27 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 27 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers on May 27 on suspicion of continuous violence against her family.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Lake Jackson man by deputies on May 27 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers on May 27 on suspicion of fraud by destroying or removing concealment writing and on a warrant charging him with theft of aluminum, bronze, copper or brass material less than $20,000.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 28 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.