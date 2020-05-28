Blotter generic

A 24-year-old South Carolina woman was charged with assaulting a public servant, Victoria police officer, on May 27, according to a Victoria police report.

The woman also was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and failing to identify or giving false information.

At 12:42 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Alamo Drive where a report was made of suspicious people knocking on doors, according to a department statement. 

Officers then located the woman in the backyard of a vacant home. She was deemed intoxicated and arrested.

The woman gave police a false name and kicked an arresting officer in the chest, "causing pain," according to police.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

Offender alters product code on Walmart fans

VICTORIA – An incident of fraud was reported at Walmart in the 4100 block of Houston Highway after a person is believed to have intentionally altered the product code from a box fan to a more expensive blower fan, according to a police report.

The incident occurred on May 27, according to the report.

ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 27 on a warrant charging him with injuring a child or elderly person.
  • VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 27 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
  • VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on May 27 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams.
  • VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 27 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
  • VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers on May 27 on suspicion of continuous violence against her family.
  • VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Lake Jackson man by deputies on May 27 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers on May 27 on suspicion of fraud by destroying or removing concealment writing and on a warrant charging him with theft of aluminum, bronze, copper or brass material less than $20,000.
  • VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 28 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
