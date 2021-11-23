An iPhone was reported stolen early Tuesday morning in Victoria, according to police records.
The report was made to Victoria police at 1 a.m. from the 900 block of East Goodwin Avenue, east of downtown Victoria.
The phone was missing from the vehicle, a 2019 Hyundai Tucson, and the back window was broken, according to the report.
The incident was classified as criminal mischief valued at $750-$2,500.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 39-year--old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 22 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 22 on suspicion of money laundering valued at more than $300,000 and a money services act violation.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Austin man by deputies Nov. 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and striking a fixture or highway landscape valued at more than $200.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 22 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Edna man by officers Nov. 22 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 22 on warrants charging him with property theft $750 - $2,500, burglary of a building, burglary of a habitation and on suspicion of possession of a prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 22 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 22 on warrants charging her with property theft $100 — $750 and Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 22 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 22 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams case and on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.