An iPhone was reported stolen Wednesday from a Victoria grocery store, according to a police report.
The theft of the iPhone 11 was reported at 5:49 p.m. from a grocery store in the 1500 block of East Rio Grande Street in Victoria.
Police classified the incident as a theft valued $750 - $2,500.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 1 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member by impeding breath.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 1 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and on a warrant charging him with felony bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Brownsville man by deputies Dec. 1 on warrants charging him with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Dec. 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria by deputies Dec. 2 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 - 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 2 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 - 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
