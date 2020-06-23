VICTORIA – An iPhone XR was reported stolen June 22 from a bar in the 5800 block of John Stockbauer Drive.
The phone was valued at $900, according to a Victoria Police report.
Women report assaults
VICTORIA – A 21-year-old woman reported she was assaulted at a home in the 300 block of Sam Houston Drive.
The woman reported the assault happened on June 22 and caused bodily pain, according to a Victoria Police report.
In an unrelated incident, a 23-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member.
The assault happened on June 22 at a home in the 700 block of Locust Avenue, according to a Victoria Police report.
The assault caused the woman injury.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Edna woman by officers June 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Rio Grande woman by deputies June 22 on a warrant charging her with theft of property valued $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 22 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Goliad man by officers June 22 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers June 22 on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 23 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – An LG cellphone and a case valued at $220 from a hotel in the 300 block of Brazos Street on June 22.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old man reported he was assaulted in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Mockingbird Lane on June 22.
