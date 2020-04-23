Blotter generic

VICTORIA – An iPhone, sunglasses and chargers were reported stolen from a shed in the 200 block of Cornwall Drive on April 22, according to a Victoria Police report.

Someone entered the shed in the backyard of the victim, a 28-year-old Victoria man, and took the items, the report said.

Woman breaks into ex’s home to assault girlfriend

VICTORIA – A woman entered into the home of her separated spouse with the intent to assault her ex’s girlfriend on April 22, according to a Victoria Police report.

The incident occurred in the 5600 block of John Stockbauer Drive, according to the report.

ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers on April 22 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.
  • VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Bloomington man by officers on April 22 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
  • VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers on April 22 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and burglary of a building.
  • VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Richmond man by officers on April 22 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams.
  • VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers on April 22 on suspicion of assault to a family member and obstruction or retaliation.
  • VICTORIA – A 62-year-old Victoria woman by officers on April 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Goliad man by officers on April 23 on suspicion of giving false information, unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated.
