VICTORIA – An iPhone, sunglasses and chargers were reported stolen from a shed in the 200 block of Cornwall Drive on April 22, according to a Victoria Police report.
Someone entered the shed in the backyard of the victim, a 28-year-old Victoria man, and took the items, the report said.
Woman breaks into ex’s home to assault girlfriend
VICTORIA – A woman entered into the home of her separated spouse with the intent to assault her ex’s girlfriend on April 22, according to a Victoria Police report.
The incident occurred in the 5600 block of John Stockbauer Drive, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers on April 22 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Bloomington man by officers on April 22 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers on April 22 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Richmond man by officers on April 22 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers on April 22 on suspicion of assault to a family member and obstruction or retaliation.
- VICTORIA – A 62-year-old Victoria woman by officers on April 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Goliad man by officers on April 23 on suspicion of giving false information, unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated.
