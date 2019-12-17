VICTORIA – A 25-year-old man reported to police his iPhone X was stolen from him in the 3600 block of North John Stockbauer Drive on Dec. 16, according to a police report.
Tailgate taken from truck
VICTORIA – Police are looking for a tailgate that was reported taken from a Dodge Ram in the 4400 block of North Navarro Street on Dec. 17, according to a police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 16 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 16 on a warrant charging surety off bond in a failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information.
- VICTORIA — A 60-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 16 on suspicion of property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Jacksonville man by officers Dec. 16 on a warrant charging him with hindering secured creditors between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 16 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 16 on Attorney General’s child support warrants charging him with two counts of contempt of civil court and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old San Antonio man by deputies Dec. 16 on violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Cuero man by troopers Dec. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 16 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by troopers Dec. 16 on warrants charging him with property theft between $100-$750 and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Telferner man by officers Dec. 16 on warrants charging him with property theft between $100-$750, two Class C misdemeanors and suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon and theft of a firearm.
ASSAULTED
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old man reported he was physically assaulted at a home in the 1800 block of Lova Drive on Dec. 16.
