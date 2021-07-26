Items valued at $740 were stolen from a Victoria home Saturday.
The items included a house key, Toyota Camry key, three credit cards, a wallet and money, according to a Victoria Police report.
The items were stolen from a home in the 1200 block of Dupont Avenue, according to the report.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 23 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 23 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a public servant and interfering with public duties.
VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 23 on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 23 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
VICTORIA — A 29-year old Victoria woman by deputies July 23 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by troopers July 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies July 23 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Inez woman by deputies July 23 on a warrant charging her with theft of property valued $750-$2,500.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Placedo woman by deputies July 23 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class C misdemeanor and on warrants charging her with two counts of a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers July 23 on a warrant charging him with assault involving a family member.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 23 on a warrant charging her with assault involving a family member and on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by troopers July 23 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and failure to identify and giving false information.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies July 23 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers July 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — 51-year-old Edna man by officers July 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, evading arrest or detention and a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers July 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued $100-$750.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Yoakum woman by deputies July 23 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Bloomington woman by troopers July 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Edna woman by deputies July 23 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance or item in a correctional facility.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers July 24 on suspicion of assault involving a family member.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers July 24 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Edna man by officers July 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers July 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Houston man by officers July 25 on suspicion of public intoxication.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers July 25 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 26 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.