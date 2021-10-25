ARRESTED
- VICTORIA - A 22-year-old Kingsville man by troopers Oct. 23 on suspicion of smuggling of people.
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria man by officer Oct. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Donna man by officers Oct. 22 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15 case.
- VICTORIA - A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 22 on a warrant charging credit card or debit card abuse of the elderly.
- VICTORIA - A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 22 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA - A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 22 on suspicion of continuous violence against family.
- VICTORIA - An 18-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 22 on a warrant charging credit card or debit card abuse of the elderly.
- VICTORIA - A 67-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 22 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA - A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 22 on suspicion of assault on a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Palacios woman by officers Oct. 22 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft with a previous conviction and two counts of criminal negligence by abandoning or endangering a child.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 22 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 23 on suspicion of aggravated assault against a public servant; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams; evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; resisting arrest, search or transport and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15.
- VICTORIA - A 23-year-old LaSalle man by officers Oct. 23 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
- VICTORIA - A 19-year-old Manor woman by officers Oct. 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 48-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 24 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug and a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 25 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA - A 36-year-old Telferner woman by troopers Oct. 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 46-year-old Rio Grande man by deputies on suspicion of a class C misdemeanor, unlawful use of a criminal instrument and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 1-400 grams.
