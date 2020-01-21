STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A tool box, Echo weed trimmer, 22-ton hydraulic jack in the 100 block of Mahon Road on Jan. 17.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Aurora, Colo. man by officers Jan. 17 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Bloomington man by troopers Jan. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 17 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 17 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Placedo man by U.S. marshals Jan. 17 on a warrant charging violation of parole and by officers on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance less than 4 grams, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Cuero man by deputies Jan. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair case.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 17 on violation of probation in an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon case.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Port Saint Lucy, Fla. man by officers Jan. 17 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport, evading arrest or detention and criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Bryan woman by officers Jan. 17 on warrants charging her with two counts of property theft between $100-$750, two Class C misdemeanors and suspicion of evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search or transport, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by troopers Jan. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Vanderbilt man by deputies Jan. 18 as a contract inmate.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a building case.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Corpus Christi man by troopers Jan. 18 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 18 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 18 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, unlawfully carrying a weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon on alcohol premises.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 18 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Jan. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 19 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and suspicion of possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 19 on warrants charging her with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 19 on suspicion of criminal trespassing and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 19 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, violence impedeing breath.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 19 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Edna man by officers Jan. 20 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 20 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 21 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams,
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured Jan. 20 at a home on Josephine Lane.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old man reported he was the victim of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 17 at a home in the 16000 block of Zac Lentz Parkway.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member Jan. 19 in the 8200 block of U.S. 87.
