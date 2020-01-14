VICTORIA - The Victoria police responded to the 300 block of Reeves Ranch Road about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, where a 51-year-old Victoria woman reported five yellow lab puppies stolen.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the puppies, each valued at $200, were taken from the property without consent, according to an incident report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Inez man by U.S. marshals Jan. 14 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – 33-year-old Cuero woman by deputies Jan. 14 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility case.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 14 on warrants charging him with stalking and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old San Antonio man by deputies Jan. 14 on bond forfeiture in possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and bail jumping and failure to appear cases.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 14 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 14 on bond forfeiture in a failure to identify giving false or fictitious information and warrants charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 14 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 14 on suspicion of continuous violence against family and violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 14 on violation of parole and suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a fire arm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Kingsville man by deputies Jan. 14 on suspicion of failure to identify giving false or fictitious information and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 14 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 14 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Bloomington woman by officers Jan. 14 on suspicion of fleeing a police officer and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 14 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 14 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 14 on warrants charging her with two counts of assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 14 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Rockport man by deputies Jan. 14 on a warrant charging him with property theft less than $100 with a previous conviction, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 14 on violation of parole and suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a fire arm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 15 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Venice, Fla. man by deputies Jan. 15 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member two more times within a 12-month period on Jan. 14 in the 3800 block of Houston Highway.
