Victoria County sheriff’s deputies arrested on Thursday a 58-year-old woman on fraudulent use or possession of identifying information charges.
Maria Teresa Perez, of Laredo, was arrested at 5 p.m., according to jail records.
Perez had been released from the Victoria County Jail as of Friday evening, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 21 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Rockport man by the U.S. Marshals Service Oct. 21 on a warrant charging him with misapplication of fiduciary property valued at $2,500 — $30,000, securities fraud valued at less than $10,000 and theft from a person.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 21 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a criminally negligent injury to an elderly or disabled person or child case.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 21 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 21 on a warrant charging her with injury to a child or disabled person with intent to commit bodily injury and violation of a boundary or protective order with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 21 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a Class C misdemeanor case and a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 21 on suspicion of assault of emergency medical service personnel providing service and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 21 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 — 200 grams and on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 22 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.