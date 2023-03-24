A+ Metal Recycling was burglarized sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning.
A large amount cash was reported missing.
The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the burglary at 257 Winter Lane when A+ Recycling opened Friday morning, said Chief Deputy Will Franklin.
“They processed the scene and it’s currently under criminal investigation and our criminal investigation unit is working the burglary,” Franklin said.
The total amount stolen is unknown as the business was still doing inventory to determine a total, but it is significant, he said.
Burglary of a building is a felony offense, with the level varying based on the value of the property taken, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED: Victoria County:
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man March 23 by officers on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interference with emergency request for assistance. He was also arrested on four warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Placido man March 23 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man March 23 by troopers on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman March 23 by officers on suspicion of racing on highway.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman March 23 by deputies on a warrant charging her with violation of probation is a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man March 24 by officers on suspicion of racing on highway.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Bloomington woman March 24 by deputies on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman March 24 by deputies on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a theft of property between $100-750 case.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man March 24 by officers on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
DeWitt County:
- CUERO — A 20-year-old Elgin woman March 17 by Cuero officers on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 17-year-old Austin woman March 17 by Cuero officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- CUERO — A 20-year-old Cuero woman March 17 by Cuero officers on suspicion of failure to identify or giving false information, resisting arrest or search and harassment of a public servant.
- CUERO — A 21-year-old Cuero man March 17 by deputies on a warrant for violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- CUERO — A 40-year-old Kingsville man March 17 by deputies on a motion to revoke probation warrant in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- CUERO — A 40-year-old Cuero man March 17 by deputies on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- CUERO — A 59-year-old Yoakum man March 18 by deputies on suspicion of theft of property between $750-$2,500.
- CUERO — A 45-year-old Cuero woman March 18 by Cuero officers on suspicion of public intoxication.
- CUERO — A 65-year-old Yorktown man March 18 by deputies on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- CUERO — A 52-year-old Beaumont man March 18 by Cuero officers on suspicion of sex offender’s failure to comply.
- CUERO — A 51-year-old Cuero woman March 19 by Cuero officers on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
- CUERO — A 19-year-old Austin man March 19 by Cuero officers on suspicion of fleeing police officer, causing imminent danger bodily injury.
- CUERO — A 34-year-old Cuero woman March 19 by Cuero officers on suspicion of public intoxication.
- CUERO — A 28-year-old Cuero man March 20 by Cuero officers on suspicion of obstruction or retaliation.
- CUERO — A 31-year-old Cuero man March 21 by Cuero officers on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and on suspicion of two counts of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 24-year-old Yoakum man March 21 by Cuero officers on suspicion of public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- CUERO — A 43-year-old Cuero woman March 22 by Cuero officers on warrants charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.