BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A home in the 2800 block of Del Papa Street. A cellphone was reported stolen on Aug. 5.
- VICTORIA – A Chevrolet Equinox in the 3900 block of Houston Highway. No items were reported stolen on Aug. 6.
- VICTORIA – Latigo Crossing Apartments in the 1600 block of North John Stockbauer Drive. A pressure washer and pressure washer wand were reported stolen on Aug. 6.
- VICTORIA – Noots Thai Kitchen in the 6300 block of North Navarro Street. Cash, a cash register and 10 customer credit cards were reported stolen on Aug. 7.
- VICTORIA – Two vehicles in the 1800 block of Mission Drive. Three phone cords were reported stolen on Aug. 8.
- VICTORIA – An apartment in the 1200 block of Mallette Drive. The intruder broke the apartment door and tried to assault a 29-year-old woman on Aug. 9.
- VICTORIA – Las Palmas restaurant in the 6000 block of North Main Street. A safe and money were reported stolen on Aug. 9.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 7 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 7 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Forney man by deputies Aug. 7 on a bench warrant and warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in assault causing bodily injury, family violence, impeding breath and theft of service between $750-$2,500 cases, as well as bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Tomball man by deputies Aug. 7 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 7 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 7 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 7 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 7 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 7 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 7 on a warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 7 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.